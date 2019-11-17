I am duty-bound to serve all Sri Lankans - Gotabaya

-

Sri Lanka’s President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that he understands very well that he is the President of all the citizens of the country and not only to those who voted for him.

He stated this while making a special statement at the Elections Commission today (17), in the presence of the other presidential candidates, after he was declared the winner of the 2019 Presidential Election and the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

“Firstly I would like to thank the people of the country for placing their trust in me and electing me as the next President,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the members of the Elections Commission including the Chairman and all other state officials for holding a peaceful, free and fair election

He also thanked all the institutions including the police and the tri-forces for assisting in the election.

The former Defence Secretary said that he will implement all the pledges included into his election manifesto, during his term in office.

Rajapaksa further said that the Elections Commission will receive his full support to hold the country’s elections at the correct time.

The President-elect said that he is also glad that they were able to change the political culture in order to hold a peaceful election. Rajapaksa stated that he did not criticize anyone during his election campaign, which was carried out without any posters and plastic.

He also thanked everyone who helped him during his campaign.

Rajapaksa said that he very well understands that he is the president of all the citizens of the country including those who cast their vote against him and not only those who voted for him.

The President-elect said that he is duty-bound to serve all Sri Lankans as Sri Lankan regardless of religion or race.