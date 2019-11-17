Mangala quits as Finance Minister

November 17, 2019   05:21 pm

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera resigned from his post on Sunday saying he had lost the mandate after voters rejected the ruling party’s candidate in a presidential election.

Former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapakse defeated his main rival and government housing minister Sajith Premadasa by a big margin on Sunday and is set to become president.

“I bow down to the people’s mandate and I resign from the ministerial position,” Samaraweera, who led Premadasa’s campaign, said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

