Presidential Election 2019 - Roundup

Presidential Election 2019 concluded as former Defense Secretary and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa emerged winner following a relatively peaceful election.

Presidential Election was launched at 7 am on November 16 when the polling commenced across 12,845 polling centers around the country.

According to the final report by the Elections Commission, the total number of votes cast at the election 13,387,951 and among them, 13,252,499 were counted as valid votes.

The voter turnout was recorded at 83.72%, according to the Elections Commission.

The polling concluded at 5 pm on the same day (Nov 16) and the first result was released at 11.57 pm last night.

Out of the 22 electoral districts, National Democratic Front (NDF) candidate Sajith Premadasa won the majority in 6 districts while candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa secured the victories of the rest of the districts.

SLPP Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa claimed the victory of the Colombo District by 727,713 votes (53.19%). NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa scored 559,921(40.92%) coming in second. Anura Kumara Dissanayake from NMPP obtained 53,803 votes accounting for 3.93%of votes in the Colombo district.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa bagged the victory of the Gampaha District receiving 855,870 votes (59.28%) while Sajith Premadasa came second with a total of 494,671 votes (34.26%). Anura Kumara won third place with 61,760 votes (4.28%).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa secured a total of 482,920 (59.49%) votes placing the first place in the Kalutara District. Obtaining 284,213 votes (35.01%), Premadasa was in the second place while Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 27,681 votes (3.41%).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the Kandy District obtaining a total of 471,502 votes (50.43%). Premadasa came in second with 417,355 votes (44.64%) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake secured 23,539 votes (2.52%).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the Matale District with a total of 187,821 votes (55.37%) while NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa secured second place obtaining 134,291 votes (39.59%). Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 8,890 votes (2.62%) and came in third place.

NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa scored a win in Nuwara Eliya District when he obtained 277,913 votes (58.28%) and claimed the majority. Rajapaksa bagged 175,823 votes (36.87%), Dissanayake received 5,891 votes (1.24%) and came in second and third places respectively.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has secured first place in Galle District when he obtained a total of 466,148 votes (64.26%) and Sajith Premadasa is second with 217,401 votes (29.97%). Dissanayake obtained 27,006 votes (3.72%) in the third place.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa led the Matara District votes with a total of 374,481 (67.25%) and Sajith Premadasa followed with 149,026 votes (26.76%). Dissanayake obtained 23,439 votes (4.21%) in the third place.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa received 278,804 votes (66.17%) placing first in the Hambantota District. With a total of 108,906 votes (25.85%), Sajith Premadasa has secured the second place and Dissanayake placed third securing 26,295 votes (6.24%).

Sajith Premadasa received the highest number of votes in the Jaffna district with 312,722 (83.86%) while Gotabaya Rajapaksa came second with 23,261 votes (6.24%). M.K. Shivajilingam became third in the district with 6,845 votes (1.84%) while Ariyawansha Dissanayake received 6,790 votes (1.82%) to come in fourth.

Sajith Premadasa has received the majority of votes in the Vanni district with 174,739 (82.12%) and Gotabaya Rajapaksa came in second with 26,105 votes (12.27%). Ariyawansha Dissanayake who polled 2,546 votes (1.20%) is third overall in the district.

Sajith Premadasa led the Batticaloa District with 238,649 (78.70%) votes while Gotabaya Rajapaksa secured second place with 38,460 votes (12.68%). Anura Kumara Dissanayake obtained 2,304 votes (0.76%) in third place.

Sajith Premadasa secured the highest number of votes of Digamadulla District which stands at 259,673 (63.09%). SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has obtained 135,058 votes (32.82%) in second place and Anura Kumara Dissanayake became third with 7,460 votes (1.81%).

NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa received the highest number of votes in the Trincomalee district with 166,841 votes (72.10%). Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes in second with 54,135 votes (23.39%) while Anura Kumara Dissanayake placed third with 3,730 votes (1.61%).

Rajapaksa secured a victory of the Kurunegala District with 57.90% amassing a total vote count of 652,278 in the Kurunegala district. Sajith Premadasa, obtained 416,961 (37.01%) coming up in the second place. Anura Kumara Dissanayake garnered a total of 36,178 (3.21%) votes from the district while General Mahesh Senanayake obtained only 3,296 votes (0.29%). Ajantha Perera received 2,689 votes (0.24%).

SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa received 230,760 votes (50.83%) to come on top in Puttalam district while Premadasa polled 199,356 votes (43.91%) to place second. Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third in the district with 12,912 votes (2.84%) while former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake’s 2,204 votes (0.49%) put him in fourth.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has marked his victory in the Anuradhapura district with 342,223 votes (58.97%) from the district. Sajith Premadasa had only managed to secure 202,348 votes (34.87%) while Dissanayake obtained 22,879 votes (3.94%). Candidates Ariyawansha Dissanayake and Ajantha Perera had received 1,635 (0.28%) and 1,558 (0.27%) votes respectively. Mahesh Senanayake has obtained 1,422 (0.24%) from the district.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa secured the highest number of votes of Polonnaruwa District which stands at 147,340 (53.01%) where Sajith Premadasa of NDF has obtained 112,473 votes (40.47%) in the second place. Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 12,284 votes (4.42%).

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa received 276,211 votes (49.29%) in total to claim the win over NDF’s Sajith Premadasa, who received 251,706 votes (44.92%), in the Badulla District. Third place was claimed by Dissanayake who received 14,806 votes (2.64%).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa secured a massive win in Monaragala District, leading the results with 208,814 votes (65.34%). Sajith Premadasa followed with a total of 92,539 votes (28.95%). Anura Kumara Dissanayake placed third securing 11,235 votes (3.52%).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa scored a majority of total votes of 448,044 accounting for 59.93 percent of the total votes in the Ratnapura District. Trailing him, NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa obtained 264,503 votes (35.38%). Anura Kumara Dissanayake had garnered 18,887 votes (2.53%) while candidate Ajantha Perera received 1,662 votes (0.22%). Mahesh Senanayake obtained 1,517 votes (0.20) from the district.

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa collected his victory at the Kegalle district with 320,484 votes (55.66%). Sajith Premadasa followed with 228,032 votes (39.60%). NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayaka accounted for 2.61% of the votes with 15,043 votes in his favor.