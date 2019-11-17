US hopeful of working with Sri Lanka President-elect Gotabaya

-

The United States is looking forward to working with President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa on issues of good governance, economic growth, the advancement of human rights and reconciliation in support of a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka, says US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz.

She stated this tweeting a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who contested in the poll from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), today (17).

She further extended her wishes to Sri Lanka on holding a democratic election.