US hopeful of working with Sri Lanka President-elect Gotabaya

US hopeful of working with Sri Lanka President-elect Gotabaya

November 17, 2019   09:06 pm

-

The United States is looking forward to working with President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa on issues of good governance, economic growth, the advancement of human rights and reconciliation in support of a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka, says US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz.

She stated this tweeting a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who contested in the poll from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), today (17).

She further extended her wishes to Sri Lanka on holding a democratic election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories