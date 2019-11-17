-

President Maithripala Sirisena extended his warm congratulations to Gotabhaya Rajapaksa who was elected as the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena, wrapping up his official duties as the 6th Executive President of the country, yesterday pledged his unwavering support to his incoming counterpart to perform his duties.

In his address to the nation, President said he aspires to continue his service to the nation and the Motherland with utmost commitment.