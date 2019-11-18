Malik Samarawickrama resigns from active politics

-

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama announced that he would retire from active politics at the end of the Parliamentary term.

Addressing a letter to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today (17) expressed his gratitude for giving him the opportunity to serve the country as a Cabinet Minister and informed of his resignation from the ministerial post.

“The People of our country have elected Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the Executive President of Sri Lanka and I wish to respect that mandate,” Samarawickrama said.

Referring to his tenure of office, Samarawickrama stated Sri Lanka’s exports of goods and services have increased by over 50% and that the country has received FDIs totalling to USD 5.6 billion which amounts to 31% of the FDIs received during the past 40 years.

“Furthermore, the value of projects approved by the BOI during this period amounts to UDS 36.4 billion and the envisaged employment is 94,000,” Samarawickrama added.