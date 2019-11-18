Ruwan Wijewardene steps down from ministerial portfolios

November 18, 2019   08:29 am

Non Cabinet Minister of Mass Media and State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene says that he will be resigning from his ministerial portfolios. 

In a Twitter message posted on hiss official account, the UNP Parliamentarian also congratulated President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election victory. 

“While I congratulate Mr Gotabaya Rajapakse for his victory in the Presidential Election, I will be resigning as State Minister of Defence and Minister of Mass Media.” 

“I hope we will be able to build a nation free of division that unites all communities to take this country forward,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Ministers Harin Fernando, Mangala Samaraweera, Kabir Hashim, Ajith P. Perera and Malik Samarawickrama have also announced that they will be stepping down. 

