Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be sworn in as President

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be sworn in as President

November 18, 2019   09:08 am

-

President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa will swear-in today (18) as the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

The ceremony will be held at Ruwanwelisaya Stupa premises this morning and the President-elect will seek blessings before taking oaths.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said after the swearing-in ceremony, Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation.

The event will be graced by Opposition Leader and Leader of SLPP Mahinda Rajapaksa, SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa, leader of political parties, parliamentarians, and many other distinguished guests.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories