Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be sworn in as President

President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa will swear-in today (18) as the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

The ceremony will be held at Ruwanwelisaya Stupa premises this morning and the President-elect will seek blessings before taking oaths.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said after the swearing-in ceremony, Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation.

The event will be graced by Opposition Leader and Leader of SLPP Mahinda Rajapaksa, SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa, leader of political parties, parliamentarians, and many other distinguished guests.