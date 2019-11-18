Gazette declaring Gotabaya President issued

-

The Gazette Extraordinary declaring that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been elected as the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka has been issued.

The Gazette has been issued by the Elections Commission on the 17th of November, 2019.

The gazette declared that Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President of the country under Section 56 of the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981.

The Gazette has been signed by the tri-member Elections Commission:

Mahinda Deshapriya (Chairman)

N. J. Abeysekere (member)

S. Ratnajeevan H. Hoole (member)