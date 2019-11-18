UNP MP meeting this afternoon

November 18, 2019   11:12 am

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is ready to take a decision regarding the parliamentary election with the Speaker and party leaders.

The Prime Minister said that he intends to discuss the matter with the ruling party parliamentarians.

Prime Minister expressed these views by issuing a special statement yesterday (17).

In the statement, the Prime Minister has added his felicitation to President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, Minister Navin Dissanayake says that a UNP parliamentary group meeting is scheduled to be held this afternoon (18).

