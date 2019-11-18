Pakistan PM sends wishes to Gotabaya Rajapaksa

-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated newly elected President of Sri Lanka on his election victory.

Publishing a Twitter post yesterday (17), the PM Khan said Pakistan looks forward to working closely with Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Sri Lanka.

PM Khan said he is hopeful of further deepening and broadening the brotherly ties and close cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both countries by working in coordination with Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had also congratulated the President-elect of Sri Lanka.

“Warm congratulations to President-elect @GotabayaR for a resounding election victory in Sri Lanka,” he tweeted.

“I look forward to working with your new administration to further the already close and fraternal ties between Maldives and Sri Lanka.”