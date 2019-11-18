Gotabaya Rajapaksa takes oath as President

-

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn-in as the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka a short while ago.

He was sworn-in before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and in the presence of Tri-forces commanders.

The ceremony is taking place at Ruwanwelisaya Stupa premises in Anuradhapura.

The event is graced by Opposition Leader and Leader of SLPP Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa, leader of political parties, parliamentarians, and many other distinguished guests.

Following the swearing-in, Gotabaya Rajapaksa delivered his first address to the nation as the President of Sri Lanka. Afterwards, he sought the blessings of the Maha Sangha.