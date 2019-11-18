Patali Champika also resigns from minister post

November 18, 2019   02:01 pm

-

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka has decided to step down from his ministerial portfolio.

The outgoing Minister posted his letter of resignation, dated November 17th, in his official Facebook account today (18).

Addressing the letter to the newly elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ranawaka extended wishes for the election victory.

He further stated he respects the majority of the people’s mandate and resigns as Minister of Megapolis and Western Development with effect from today (18).


National Democratic Front (NDF) presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa, yesterday (17), announced his decision to resign from the positions he had been holding in the United National Party (UNP) and his minister post.

Subsequently, multiple UNP parliamentarians too announced their decision to step down from their portfolios. Accordingly, Ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Ajith P. Perera, Harin Fernando, Malik Samarawickrama, Kabir Hashim as well as State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene have so far announced their resignations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories