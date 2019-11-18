We did not achieve results we hoped for  Anura

-

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who contested at the Presidential Election 2019 under National People’s Power, says that they did not achieve the result they hoped for at the Presidential Election.

Holding a press conference today (18), Dissanayake pointed out it is difficult to carry out a presidential campaign against two major power camps.

They entered the election race with an understanding of this, he added.

“Nevertheless, we had a goal we expected to achieve. However, we did not find that goal within the election results”, he said.

Dissanayake said that, therefore, the party invites the public to point out the changes they wish to see them make.

“We are open to leaving behind negative points and add more new things if needed,” said Dissanayake.

“This is not a power exchange that occurred within the parliament. This was a power exchange chosen by the people.

We must respect people’s mandate. We hope to carry out our future activities on that stance”, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna leader further said.