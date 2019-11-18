US Embassy commends Sri Lanka on holding peaceful election

-

The Embassy of the United States of America in Colombo, adding well wishes for newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, commended the country on having a peaceful election.

The complete statement issued by the Embassy:

“The United States congratulates the people of Sri Lanka on their democratic presidential election and looks forward to working with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Sri Lanka has continued to show the strength and resilience of its republic with a free, fair, and transparent presidential election befitting Asia’s oldest democracy. We commend the Elections Commission, civil society and government authorities for promoting a peaceful election. We are ready to continue our work with the new President and with all the people of Sri Lanka in supporting the country’s sovereignty through heightened good governance, expanded economic growth, the advancement of human rights and reconciliation, and in fostering an Indo-Pacific region where all countries can prosper.”