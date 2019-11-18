No serious election violence reported - Police

November 18, 2019   06:02 pm

No serious election violence has been reported since the date of submitting nominations for the presidential election until the post-election period, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

The Police Media Spokesman SSP Ruwan Gunasekara mentioned this to the media holding a press conference today (18).

He stated that currently a peaceful situation is being reported from all parts of the island.

However, in order to further implement the provisions of the Presidential Elections Act, mobile patrols and roadblocks have been established in each police division.

