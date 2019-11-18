China ready to work with new Sri Lankan President

-

China Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as Sri Lankan President, saying they are ready to work with him for ‘greater progress’ in bilateral strategic ties and ensure ‘high-quality’ projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Asked for his comment on Rajapaksa’s victory, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that “Sri Lanka has successfully held Presidential election, which is a major political agenda at home. We are pleased to see that and offer our sincere congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his success”.

“China and Sri Lanka are strategic cooperative partners with sincere mutual assistance and everlasting friendship,” he said.

“We stand ready to on the basis of respect, equality and mutual benefit work with the new leadership and the government for high-quality BRI cooperation and greater progress in bilateral ties to bring more tangible benefits to two countries and their people,” Geng said.

