Chinese President congratulates President Gotabaya

Extended his congratulations and best wishes to Sri Lanka’s new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he looks forward to start a new chapter of China-Sri Lanka Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to bring more tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

In a congratulatory message, the Chinese leader said it’s a great pleasure to learn Gotabaya Rajapaksa had been elected as the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

“On behalf of the Chinese Government, people and in my own name, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you.”

He said China and Sri Lanka has been maintaining traditional and friendly relations, which have stood the test of changing global arena and become more vivid and vital.

Xi Jinping also said he highly appreciates the new Sri Lankan President’s continuous support and contribution to China-Sri Lanka friendship and cooperation.

“I attach great importance to the development of our bilateral relations and wish to work together with you to enhance our political mutual trust, docking our development visions and deepen our practical cooperation within the framework of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, to start a new chapter of China-Sri Lanka Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to bring more tangible benefits to our two peoples,” he said.