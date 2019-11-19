Evening thundershowers expected in several provinces

-

The Met. Department warns there is a high possibility for evening thundershowers in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (19).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy showers may occur in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-easterly to easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.