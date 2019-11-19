JO party leaders to meet tonight

JO party leaders to meet tonight

November 19, 2019   09:45 am

-

A special meeting of the leaders of the political parties representing the Joint Opposition is scheduled to be held this afternoon (19).

Reportedly, the discussion is set to take place at the residence of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa at 7.00 pm today.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is also scheduled to participate in the discussion.

Political sources said that the Joint Opposition’s future endeavors will be discussed at length in this regard.

The meeting will consult Joint Opposition parties on establishing a new government as well as dissolving the parliament.

This is the first meeting of the joint opposition party leaders following the presidential election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories