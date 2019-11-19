JO party leaders to meet tonight

-

A special meeting of the leaders of the political parties representing the Joint Opposition is scheduled to be held this afternoon (19).

Reportedly, the discussion is set to take place at the residence of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa at 7.00 pm today.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is also scheduled to participate in the discussion.

Political sources said that the Joint Opposition’s future endeavors will be discussed at length in this regard.

The meeting will consult Joint Opposition parties on establishing a new government as well as dissolving the parliament.

This is the first meeting of the joint opposition party leaders following the presidential election.