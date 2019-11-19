S. R. Attygalle appointed Secretary to Treasury and Finance Ministry

-

Former Central Bank Deputy Governor S. R. Attygalle has been appointed to the position of Secretary to the Treasury and the Ministry of Finance.

He was appointed to the post at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (19).

S. R. Attygalle has served as the Deputy Governor of the Sri Lanka Central Bank prior to this appointment.

He has previously held the same positions – Secretary of the Treasury and the Finance Ministry – back in 2008.

Attygalle had also served as the Chairman of the National Savings Bank and represented the Treasury on the Boards of several key State-Owned Enterprises and Statutory Boards including the Bank of Ceylon, National Savings Bank, Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited, Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and the Insurance Board of Sri Lanka.