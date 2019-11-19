-

A meeting on the further action to be taken with regard to the parliament following the swearing-in of the new President was held between the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and other party leaders.

The opinion of the majority was to act according to the people’s mandate made clear at the Presidential Election, stated the Media Unit of the Speaker issuing a statement.

Accordingly, the following alternative measures have been taken into consideration:

Parliament to be dissolved on March 1, 2020, as required by the constitution, to make way for a parliamentary election in April Members of Parliament voluntarily give up a 2/3 majority to dissolve Parliament and hold a general election immediately The government headed by Prime Minister to voluntarily resign and allow incumbent President to appoint a caretaker cabinet until the general election.

A final decision on the matter will be taken by holding a party leaders’ meeting within this week, according to the statement.

When the Speaker is informed of the decision of the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader following discussion with respective party leaders, the Speaker will convene a meeting of all Party Leaders to take a final decision, the statement further said.

