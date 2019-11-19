PS members who bet their council seats on presidential election

-

A United National Party (UNP) Pradeshiya Sabha member who had lost a bet on the result of the Presidential Election has submitted his resignation as a Pradeshiya Sabha member today (19).

A Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member and a UNP member of the Ambalangoda Pradeshiya Sabha had placed a bet on the result of the Presidential Election using their Pradeshiya Sabha memberships as stakes.

However, following the Presidential Election, the SLPP PS member had requested the UNP PS member not resign from his post despite losing the bet.

The SLPP PS member Kingsley Weerasingha had invited UNP PS member P. D. Laksaru, who lost the bet, to serve the area while remaining in his position.

Nevertheless, UNP PS member Laksaru submitted his resignation stating that it was the condition set when they placed the bet.

He further appreciated and thanked SLPP PS member Weerasingha for inviting him to remain in the post, putting aside hate-politics.