Eran resigns as State Minister of Finance

November 19, 2019   03:00 pm

UNP Parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne says that he has resigned from his position as State Minister of Finance.

In a Twitter message, he also wished President Gotabaya Rajapaksa “discernment and wisdom in uniting the people and leading forward together.”

“I wish to thank every voter across Sri Lanka who supported our candidate Sajith Premadasa during the Presidential campaign,” he said. 

“I wish President Gotabaya Rajapaksa discernment and wisdom in uniting our people and leading “forward together”,” the tweet said.

Ruwan Wijewardene, Harin Fernando, Mangala Samaraweera, Kabir Hashim, Ajith P. Perera, Patali Champika Ranawaaka and Malik Samarawickrama had also announced their decision to step down. 

 

