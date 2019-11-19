Eran resigns as State Minister of Finance

-

UNP Parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne says that he has resigned from his position as State Minister of Finance.

In a Twitter message, he also wished President Gotabaya Rajapaksa “discernment and wisdom in uniting the people and leading forward together.”

“I wish to thank every voter across Sri Lanka who supported our candidate Sajith Premadasa during the Presidential campaign,” he said.

Ruwan Wijewardene, Harin Fernando, Mangala Samaraweera, Kabir Hashim, Ajith P. Perera, Patali Champika Ranawaaka and Malik Samarawickrama had also announced their decision to step down.