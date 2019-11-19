I will not work under current leadership of UNP  Nalin Bandara

November 19, 2019   04:12 pm

A change of leadership should occur within the United National Party (UNP), said Deputy Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Nalin Bandara.

The Deputy Minister expressed these views holding a press conference today (19).

He says he is not ready to participate in active politics under the current leadership of the UNP.

Accordingly, if the UNP leadership including the board of office-bearers does not resign immediately, he will not act as the Bingiriya Electoral Organizer of UNP anymore.

