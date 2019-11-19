Yatiyanthota assault case not linked to election - Police

November 19, 2019   05:49 pm

A minor assault case has been reported from the Ganepalla estate in Yatiyanthota as a result of an escalated disagreement between two drunken individuals.

Upon a tip-off received through the 119 emergency hotline regarding the assault, an investigation was launched by the Yatiyanthota police.

However, this incident is inaccurately reported and shared on social media, stated the Police.

Stating that the incident had no connection to the election, the police further asserted that the incident was purely a result of a drunken argument.

