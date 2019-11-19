Former Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne passes away

-

Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka D.M. Jayaratne has passed away at the age of 88, according to family sources.

The veteran politician was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kandy, when he passed away.

A founding member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Jayaratne had served as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka from 2010 to 2015 under then President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He also held the Cabinet ministerial portfolio of Buddha Sasana and Religious Affairs during that period.

He was first elected to parliament in 1970 from the SLFP.

He had also served as minister of agriculture (1994–2001), minister of post and telecommunications (2004–7) and as minister of plantation industries (2007–10).