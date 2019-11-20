Harsha resigns, makes important request to new President

-

UNP MP Dr. Harsha de Silva has resigned from his portfolio of Non-Cabinet Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution.



In a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa congratulating him on the victory at the Presidential Election, the parliamentarian said he wished the new President “wisdom and strength to unite our beloved nation that has become deeply divided on ethnic lines.”



“This is to inform you of my resignation from my portfolio of Non-Cabinet Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution with immediate effect so that you can appoint a suitable person of your choice to carry out the duties of the same.”



“I gave my best to this and all previous portfolios I held and am satisfied that I was able to contribute towards the development of our country,” he said.

De Silva also requested the President to place the free ambulance service launched by the incumbent government, funded by the government of India, under his direct purview and to strengthen the service further.

He says: “Upon leaving, I have one important request to make from you. That is to place 1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation under your purview and strengthen the service as I fear it may be subject to unnecessary interference elsewhere.”

“In fact, in preparation for sustainability after my tenure, I initiated and was able to enact in Parliament unanimously, the service as a Foundation by Act No 18 of 2018 giving the President of Sri Lanka the authority over this lifesaving service.”

“While the Foundation was always gazetted as a subject under me as its founder, the time is now right to place it under you, as envisaged in the Act.”

“Let me also inform you with a sense of humility that the service we established as a pilot in July 2016 in the face of much baseless allegations, is today saving lives 24x7x365 across the country with a 300 unit strong network with a dedicated staff of close to 1,500 Sri Lankan young men and women.”

“On an average day 1990 Suwa Seriya admits over 900 patients to critical and emergency care with an astonishing average response time of under 13 minutes. It has also been identified as perhaps the best such service in the developing world.”

“Once again, I wish you the best and will always be ready to extend my unstinted support to the improvement of the 1990 Suwa Seriya service to continue to save lives.”