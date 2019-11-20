Ravinatha Aryasinha appointed Foreign Secretary

-

Ravinatha Aryasinha has been reappointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka by the newly elected President.

“Mr Ravinatha P Aryasinha has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of #Foreign Affairs by H.E the President with effect from today (19),” the foreign ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

Aryasinha, a career diplomat and senior officer of the Sri Lanka Foreign Service, who was the former Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, was appointed as the Foreign Secretary in November 2018.