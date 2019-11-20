PM to step down & hand over govt. today - Kiriella

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to step down from his position and hand over the government to the new administration today (20), says the Leader of House of Parliament Minister Lakshman Kiriella.

A meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers will accordingly be called this evening in this regard.

MP Kiriella further stated that PM Wickremesinghe will also deliver a special statement during today’s meeting.



In the meantime, the leaders of the United National Front (UNF) are scheduled to meet at 4.30 pm today.

Reportedly, a decision will be made whether the UNF is to continue to serve in the governmental party or in the Opposition.

The UNF leaders will also make a decision on dissolving the Parliament, reports said further.