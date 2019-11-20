Presidents inaugural visit to Kandy

November 20, 2019   10:31 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Kandy to pay homage to the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

This marks the first time that President Rajapaksa has visited the Kandy area since he assumed the presidency.

The President is scheduled to visit chief prelates of Malwatte and Asgiriya chapters after paying homage to the Temple of the Tooth Relic.

Subsequently, Rajapaksa is set to visit the Chief Prelate of the Ramanna Chapter, Most Ven. Napane Pemasiri Thera at the Vidyasagara Pirivena, Hurukaduwa, Menikhinna.

The President will later call on Ven. Keppetiyagoda Siriwimala Thera of Gatambe.

 

