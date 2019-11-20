Suspect busted with over 50kg explosives haul

Suspect busted with over 50kg explosives haul

November 20, 2019   11:46 am

-

A suspect has been arrested for being in possession of a cache of explosives weighing up to 53kg.

The members of the Police Special Task (STF) had made the arrest yesterday (19), acting on a tip-off received by them.

The suspect is to be produced before Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court and probes are being carried out to uncover the purpose of keeping the haul.

Puthukudiyiruppu Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories