Parliament Business Committee to meet tomorrow

November 20, 2019   12:39 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has given instruction to convene a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business tomorrow (21).

The Director of the Parliament’s Communications Department stated this issuing a communiqué today (20).

Accordingly, the Speaker has directed Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika, who is also the Business Committee’s secretary, on convening the meeting.

This meeting is scheduled to commence at 11.00 am under the patronage of the Speaker.

