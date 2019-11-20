Eleven homes damaged as Tornado hits Wanduramba

November 20, 2019   02:05 pm

Eleven houses were partially damaged due to a tornado situation that hit the Medakimbiya area in Wanduramba, Galle.

Reportedly, 74 persons from 20 families have been affected by the tornado.

The Galle District Disaster Management Center (DMC) stated that damages to 3 cultivations have also been reported.

Several large ‘Mara’ trees (Siris tree) have also fallen to the ground as a result of the tornado.

DMC of Galle is working with the Divisional Secretariat in the area to provide relief to the victims, stated Ada Derana reporter.

