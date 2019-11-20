Sajith blamed for govt.s shortcomings - Harin

November 20, 2019   03:17 pm

The blame for the shortcomings of the government were laid on Sajith Premadasa, says United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Harin Fernando.

He made this comment attending a press conference held in Colombo today (20).

Speaking further, MP Fernando said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is attempting to go on a different political journey and it is a good sign.

He also stated that Sajith Premadasa is scheduled to hold a special media briefing tomorrow (21).

Premadasa expects to meet media persons and the public at this special media briefing, MP Fernando said further.

According to the Parliamentarian, the media briefing will take place at the UNP Headquarters, Sirikotha Premises.

