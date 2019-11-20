Indian External Affairs Minister calls on Opposition Leader

-

Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar has paid a courtesy visit to Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The meeting took place last evening (19) at the official residence of the Opposition Leader.

In a Twitter post, the Opposition Leader said they had discussed strengthening the already existing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and India, at length.

It was reported that the chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Prof. G.L. Peiris and MP Namal Rajapaksa were also present at this cordial meeting.

Dr. Jaishankar is the first leader to visit Sri Lanka after new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took office as the head of the State.

He also called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and extended an invitation to visit India at the earliest possible. President Rajapaksa has accepted the invitation.



In the meantime, the Indian External Affairs Minister also called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The meeting happened at the Temple Trees in Colombo last night (19).

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu was also present at this meeting.