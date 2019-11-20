Power failure causes 12-hour water cut

-

The water supply to several areas was interrupted due to a sudden disruption of power supply to the Biyagama Water Purification Plant, stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Therefore, several areas have experienced water cut for 12 hours from 9 am this morning (20).

Accordingly, Peliyagoda, Wattala, Mabola Ja-Ela, Katunayake, and Seeduwa Municipal Council areas and Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, and Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha areas have been experiencing the water cut.

Additionally, the area around Ganemulla, and Rathupaswala, Ihala Yagoda, Pahala Yagoda, Ambaraluwa and Weliveriya areas of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas are also affected by the water cut.