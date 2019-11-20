Mahinda Rajapaksa named new Prime Minister

November 20, 2019   07:34 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has named Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Political sources said that Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister at 1 pm tomorrow (21).

The decision came immediately following incumbent Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his decision to resign from the premiership.

Wickremesinghe, issuing a special statement earlier today (20), stated that he would officially inform the President of his resignation tomorrow.

