Zhu Ke Zhen departs Colombo harbor after successful tour

November 20, 2019   09:30 pm

People’s Liberation Army Navy ship ‘Zhu Ke Zhen’ which arrived Sri Lanka on 14th November, departed the port of Colombo, following a successful tour in Sri Lanka. 

Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship in accordance with naval traditions.

The crew members of the ship who were on a six-day tour took part in several programs including sports, cultural events and visits to interesting places of Sri Lanka, organized by Sri Lanka Navy, during their stay on the island.

The mutual cooperation between the Navies of Sri Lanka and China was enhanced by this goodwill visit while exchanging the professional experience, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

