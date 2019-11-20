New Cabinet to be appointed tomorrow?

New Cabinet to be appointed tomorrow?

November 20, 2019   09:56 pm

-

Political sources say that the new Cabinet of Ministers of the new government is also likely to be appointed tomorrow (21).

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to be sworn in as the new Prime Minister tomorrow.

Accordingly, Mahinda Rajapaksa would be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat at 1 pm tomorrow.

Further, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to resign from the premiership and is due to inform the President officially tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories