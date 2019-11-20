New Cabinet to be appointed tomorrow?

-

Political sources say that the new Cabinet of Ministers of the new government is also likely to be appointed tomorrow (21).

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to be sworn in as the new Prime Minister tomorrow.

Accordingly, Mahinda Rajapaksa would be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat at 1 pm tomorrow.

Further, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to resign from the premiership and is due to inform the President officially tomorrow.