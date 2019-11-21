Sajith not ready engage in politics under current UNP leadership - Harin

-

MP Harin Fernando stated that Sajith Premadasa is not ready to further engage in politics unless there is a change in the current leadership of the United National Party (UNP).

Speaking at a press conference held today (20th) Fernando said another party will have to be formed if it should happen so.

He said the party itself says that the party got Sajith Premadasa into this problematic situation.

When inquired what the next step would be if Ranil Wickremesinghe refuses to step down from UNP leadership, Fernando said that they will move forward by forming a new party.

Stating that Sajith Premadasa had informed that he would not continue in politics if certain positions in the party don’t see a change, Fernando stated that if it doesn’t happen, they would find another path to move forward.

The former Sports Minister further said that he is happy that the incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has engaged a different kind of politics today.