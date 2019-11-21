Six new governors sworn-in

November 21, 2019   09:32 am

Six new governors have been sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The newly appointed governs are as follows:

  • Western Province – Dr. Seetha Arambepola
  • Central Province – Lalith U. Gamage
  • Uva Province – Raja Collure
  • Southern Province – Dr. Willie Gamage
  • North-Western Province – A.J.M. Muzammil
  • Sabaragamuwa Province – Tikiri Kobbekaduwa

These appointments came after the Presidential Secretariat informed the former governors to step down from their positions yesterday.

