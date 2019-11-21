Six new governors sworn-in

-

Six new governors have been sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The newly appointed governs are as follows:

Western Province – Dr. Seetha Arambepola

Central Province – Lalith U. Gamage

Uva Province – Raja Collure

Southern Province – Dr. Willie Gamage

North-Western Province – A.J.M. Muzammil

Sabaragamuwa Province – Tikiri Kobbekaduwa

These appointments came after the Presidential Secretariat informed the former governors to step down from their positions yesterday.