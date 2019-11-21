Six new governors sworn-in
November 21, 2019 09:32 am
Six new governors have been sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.
The newly appointed governs are as follows:
- Western Province – Dr. Seetha Arambepola
- Central Province – Lalith U. Gamage
- Uva Province – Raja Collure
- Southern Province – Dr. Willie Gamage
- North-Western Province – A.J.M. Muzammil
- Sabaragamuwa Province – Tikiri Kobbekaduwa
These appointments came after the Presidential Secretariat informed the former governors to step down from their positions yesterday.