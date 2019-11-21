Defence Secretary instructs Police to act on persons disrupting peace

-

New Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne says there should not be any undue fear among the people of the country of any political revenge, abduction or disturbances can be caused by the political changes that have taken place in the country following the recent Presidential Election.

Issuing a media release yesterday (20), the new Defence Secretary stated that the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been instructed to work with extra vigilance and caution in carrying out security duties in the coming days.

Senior DIGs, SSPs, ASPs, SPs and OICs Police Stations of respective areas have also been advised through Acting IGP to be more vigilant on the security of the country and that they are responsible for the security of their respective areas, the release said further.

According to the vision of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to have a country free of racial, religious and political differences, all arrangements have been made to maintain a peaceful environment in the country, the Defence Secretary said pointing out that people can carry on with their normal lives without any fear.

Further, security enforcement agencies have been advised to strictly enforce the law, regardless of the status, against any persons or groups who may cause disturbance to peace, the Defence Secretary continued.