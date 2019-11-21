New Prime Minister takes office

-

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has assumed duties a short while ago.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is taking office as the Premier for the third time, took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a few hours ago.

After taking oaths at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (21), PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office to assume duties.

Most of the senior parliamentarians of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) including Bandula Gunewardene, Dinesh Gunewardene and Keheliya Rambukwella as well as Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne were also present on this occasion.



Earlier today (21), former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down from his position and handed over his resignation letter to President Rajapaksa.

He subsequently bid farewell to the staff at the Temple Trees.