Former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as Prime Minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today while he officially assumed duties at the PM’s Office, a short while ago.

Senarath, who had served as Mahinda Rajapaksa’s chief of staff until 2015 when the latter was President, was appointed as the Secretary to the Prime Minister after he assumed duties today.