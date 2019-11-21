Gamini Senarath appointed PMs Secretary

Gamini Senarath appointed PMs Secretary

November 21, 2019   04:38 pm

-

Former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as Prime Minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today while he officially assumed duties at the PM’s Office, a short while ago. 

Senarath, who had served as Mahinda Rajapaksa’s chief of staff until 2015 when the latter was President, was appointed as the Secretary to the Prime Minister after he assumed duties today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories