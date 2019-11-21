President says his decisions will only be released thorough official channels

November 21, 2019   06:49 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says all his decisions will only be communicated officially through the President’s Office, the President’s Media Division or through his official social media channels.

Issuing a statement today, he said that that many false news items are being shared on social media, claiming to be his statements and decisions.

“Kindly note that all decisions will only be communicated officially through President’s office, President’s Media Division or my official social media channels,” the release said

