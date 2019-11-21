President says his decisions will only be released thorough official channels

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says all his decisions will only be communicated officially through the President’s Office, the President’s Media Division or through his official social media channels.

Issuing a statement today, he said that that many false news items are being shared on social media, claiming to be his statements and decisions.

“There are many false news items being shared on social media, claiming to be statements and decisions by me.”

“Kindly note that all decisions will only be communicated officially through President’s office, President’s Media Division or my official social media channels,” the release said