Request to appoint Ranil as Opposition Leader, not partys decision - Ajith P. Perera

Request to appoint Ranil as Opposition Leader, not partys decision - Ajith P. Perera

November 21, 2019   08:40 pm

-

UNP’s General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam today (21) directed a letter to Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya making a request to appoint former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Leader of the Opposition.

However, MP Ajith P. Perera, speaking to media, said the General Secretary had made the aforesaid request without discussing the matter with the parliamentarians of the United National Front.

The leaders of the UNF and the majority of the parliamentarians have agreed to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader, MP Perera said further.

The Speaker’s media unit stated that Karu Jayasuriya has received a letter bearing the signatures of 40 parliamentarians urging that Sajith Premadasa be appointed to the position of Opposition Leader. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories