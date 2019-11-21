-

UNP’s General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam today (21) directed a letter to Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya making a request to appoint former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Leader of the Opposition.

However, MP Ajith P. Perera, speaking to media, said the General Secretary had made the aforesaid request without discussing the matter with the parliamentarians of the United National Front.

The leaders of the UNF and the majority of the parliamentarians have agreed to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader, MP Perera said further.

The Speaker’s media unit stated that Karu Jayasuriya has received a letter bearing the signatures of 40 parliamentarians urging that Sajith Premadasa be appointed to the position of Opposition Leader.