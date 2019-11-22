Imran Khan felicitates PM Rajapaksa on new appointment

-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa to felicitate him on his new appointment as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

PM Khan, lauded the progress made by Sri Lanka during Mr. Rajapaksa’s two terms as the President, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said issuing a release yesterday (21).

He has also expressed the desire to work closely with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister to further strengthen Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations in all dimensions.

PM Khan then went on to extend an invitation to PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his felicitations and said that he looked forward to working together to further strengthen Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations.

The Pakistani Premier also posted a congratulatory Twitter message for PM Rajapaksa.



In the meantime, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa was felicitated by his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and former President of the Maldives Mohammed Nasheed.

Tweeting, they said stated they are looking forward to working with PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to strengthen the bilateral relations with Sri Lanka.