President & PM arrive for swearing-in of new Cabinet

New Cabinet of Ministers is to be sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (22).

Accordingly, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have arrived at the Presidential Secretariat for the swearing-in ceremony, Ada Derana correspondent said.

As the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tendered his resignation, the previous Cabinet of Ministers annulled.

New Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in yesterday (22) and assumed duties shortly afterward. Hence, it was decided to appoint a caretaker Cabinet of Ministers.

The new President is expected to appoint a 15-member interim cabinet until the election, accordingly to reports.

