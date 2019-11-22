Met. Dept. issues special advisory for heavy rains

-

Showery condition over the island (particularly in the Eastern, Northern, North-central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces) is likely to enhance during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur with heavy falls of about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in the above areas.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

The possibility for heavy thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the Eastern, Western and Southern sea areas to the island is high in the next few days.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.